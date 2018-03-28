EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:16, 28 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty hippo preparing to meet French bride

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Jambo the hippo is getting ready to meet his bride Lotti. So is the Almaty Zoo, Kazinform reports. 

    "Lotti is on her way! It's going to be a long and hard way. Distant travelling is difficult for large animals, but we believe that everything will go smoothly and she will meet Jambo! However, everything will be according to the traditions. Once she arrives, Lotti will live separately for 30 days until Jambo proposes and is ready for the wedding," former director of the Almaty Zoo Yerzhan Yerkinbayev posted in his social network.

    Not only the Hippopotamus is going to be a newlywed soon, but also the tiger Urman who will have a beautiful bride, Taiga, from Khabarovsk, Russia. 

    Лотти уже в пути к нам! Дорога будет нелёгкой и долгой. Крупные животные особенно тяжело переносят путешествия, но будем верить, что всё пройдёт успешно и они вскоре встретятся с Джамбо! Правда, по всем традициям, 30 дней после прибытия, Лотти будет жить отдельно, пока Джамбо не сделает официальное предложение и не будет готов к свадьбе, только потом беташар и т.п.

    Публикация от Yerzhan Yerkinbayev (@yerkinbayev) 27 Мар 2018 в 7:46 PDT

    Tags:
    Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!