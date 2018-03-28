Almaty hippo preparing to meet French bride

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Jambo the hippo is getting ready to meet his bride Lotti. So is the Almaty Zoo, Kazinform reports.

"Lotti is on her way! It's going to be a long and hard way. Distant travelling is difficult for large animals, but we believe that everything will go smoothly and she will meet Jambo! However, everything will be according to the traditions. Once she arrives, Lotti will live separately for 30 days until Jambo proposes and is ready for the wedding," former director of the Almaty Zoo Yerzhan Yerkinbayev posted in his social network.

Not only the Hippopotamus is going to be a newlywed soon, but also the tiger Urman who will have a beautiful bride, Taiga, from Khabarovsk, Russia.