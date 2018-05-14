Almaty hosts AIFC legal conference

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A legal conference organized by the Astana International Financial Center (hereinafter - AIFC) has taken place. The activities of the judiciary of the AIFC, as well as the services provided by the Court and the International Arbitration Center of the AIFC (hereinafter - IAC) were presented during the event, Kazinform has learnt from the AIFC's press service.

Participants of the conference included AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, the registrar and executive director of the AIFC Court Christopher Campbell-Holt, the AIFC judges Sir Rupert Jackson and Andrew Spink, member of the Legal Advisory Council of AIFC Andrew Oldland, as well as representatives of local and international law firms.

"The legal conference of AIFC is an open platform for discussing current problems and the latest trends in the judicial and legislative spheres. Representatives of the legal community had an opportunity to learn more about the special jurisdiction of the AIFC, based on the principles, legislation and precedents of English common law, and the standards of the world's leading financial centers," said Kelimbetov.

"The AIFC court operates under the highest international standards for resolving commercial disputes. The International Arbitration Center provides arbitration, mediation and other alternatives to litigation. IAC has its own international group of outstanding arbitrators and mediators who can offer the parties the maximum choice and flexibility of rules and procedures for resolving disputes that arise," said Campbell-Holt.

Sessions on the issues of the Court, the International Arbitration Center, the AIFC legal framework were held during the conference. Representatives of the legal community showed great interest in the activities of AIFC. The speakers of the AIFC answered in detail to all the questions of the conference participants.