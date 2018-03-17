Almaty hosts annual spring marathon

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The annual New Spring Race was held in Almaty within the framework of the Almaty Marathon on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Despite the cold and snowy weather, over one thousand runners participated in the race along Al-Farabi Avenue. Traditionally the marathon was open to athletes of all ages. The youngest of the participants is only 9 years old.

According to the director of the Almaty Marathon, Saltanat Kazybayeva, the New Spring Race is the final stage in preparation for the biggest race of the year. Noting the popularity of events like this one and good physical shape of the participants, Ms. Kazybayeva expressed confidence that the Almaty Marathon contributes to the popularization of the healthy lifestyle among Kazakhstanis.



The adult runners covered 14km distance while kids competed in the 3km race.

The winners were awarded medals and money prizes.



The New Spring Race became the second race this season in preparation for the big charity Almaty Marathon, which will be held on April 22 for the seventh time and registration for which will be open until April 10.

The organizers also invite everyone who wants to prepare for the marathon or simply get in shape to take part in free training sessions every Saturday in Almaty's First President's Park.