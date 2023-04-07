Almaty hosts Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The 6th Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup in memory of Beket Makhmutov kicked off in Almaty, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The 6th Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup in memory of Beket Makhmutov gathered over 400 athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Hong Kong, Georgia, Mongolia, and the USA.

It is said that ranking points are to be awarded at the tournament held at the Baluan Sholak Sport Palace.

Beket Makhmutov headed the Kazakhstan Judo Federation in 2009-2012. He also was the Vice President of the Judo Union of Asian.