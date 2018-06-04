EN
    15:54, 04 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty hosts first women's triathlon championship

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The first open women's triathlon championship of Kazakhstan has been held in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    35 triathletes aged 18 and older competed for the main awards of Grace Race-2018 open indoor women's triathlon championship organized by the Almaty Triathlon Federation (ATF). Earlier, no women's triathlon competitions hadn't been held in our country. In addition to Kazakhstani athletes, the open status also enabled foreign ones to take part in the event.

    "Our championship is mainly aimed at triathlon popularization among women. Moreover, the IOC announced a true gender revolution in sport as 15 new sports, where women compete, have been included in the 2020 Olympic Games program," said ATF Executive Director Ruslan Kogay.

    The format of the Super Sprint competitions (400m swim, 10km bicycle, 3 km run) did not let the female athletes relax even for a second.

    As to the winners, coming in 29:32:21, the best was Kazakhstan's Saule Doszhanova. Kyrgyz athletes Kamilya Syzdykova (31:37:80) and Aizada Tynaliyeva (31:44:52) finished second and third, respectively.

    It is to be recalled that Almaty will host the Asian Triathlon Cup in August this year.

     

    Sport Almaty
