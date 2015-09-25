ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A two-day international conference "Computing and information technologies in science, engineering and education" has kicked off at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty city today.

Vice Rector of the university Akhmed-Zaki Darkhan told Kazinform correspondent that this is the eighth time Kazakhstan hosts this forum. "Initially the conference was organized for Russian and Kazakhstani scientists. Their colleagues from the U.S., Japan, India, Germany, France and other countries joined it later. The main goal of this event is to spread knowledge and new achievements, and search for new exciting projects. We also want to prove that national inventions can be competitive at the world market," he said. At the conference, over 50 foreign scientists are to deliver nearly 250 scientific reports on various topics. "This conference is an important platform where participants can discuss achievements and prospects of development of advanced computing and information technologies in science, engineering and education as well as greater cooperation between scientists worldwide," a delegate from Germany added.