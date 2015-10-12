EN
    16:27, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Almaty hosts Kazakhstan Fashion Week

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Fashion Week has started in Almaty city today, art.gazeta.kz reports.

    Kazakhstani and foreign fashion designers are expected to showcase their Spring/Summer 2016 collections at the event. A contest of promising fashion designers Open Way 2015 will kick off the KFW at Grand Ballroom of Kazakhstan Hotel today. Day 1 of the KFW and a press conference with foreign designers invited to Almaty will take place tomorrow, October 13. The Kazakhstan Fashion Week will run until October 15. You can follow the schedule at the official website of the event here .

