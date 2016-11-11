Almaty hosts ‘Made in Pakistan' exhibition

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty is hosting first single country exhibition "Made in Pakistan" these days, Kazinform has learnt from Associated Press of Pakistan.

The exhibition was unveiled by Abdul Salik Khan, Pakistan Ambassador to Almaty and Jatinder K. Cheema, Regional Director of USAID Mission in Central Asia, at the Atakent Exhibition Center on Thursday. It is set to run through November 13, 2016.



Jointly organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Hanripur Chamber of Commerce (HCC) with the financial support of USAID, Pakistan, the exhibition showcases furniture, sports, textile, herbal and beauty products, carpets, cutlery and leather goods from Pakistan.



In his opening remarks Pakistani Ambassador Abdul Salik Khan said he hopes the event will develop sustainable trade relations between Pakistan, Kazakhstan and the entire region as well as build people-to-people contacts. He also commended USAID, HCC and TDAP for bringing the first "Made in Pakistan" exhibition to Almaty city.



Jatinder K. Cheema, in her turn, thanked HCC, TDAP and the Pakistani Embassy for organizing the exhibition adding that USAID will continue supporting such kind of events in the future.



It should be noted that many residents and guests of Almaty city showed up at the exhibition and bought a lot of textile, herbal and beauty products made in Pakistan.