Almaty hosts photo-exhibition ahead of Unity Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A photo-exhibition titled Friendship of Peoples – Our Pride has taken place at the library office of No.14 Central Library System in Almaty city ahead of the People's Unity Day marked on May 1, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Gaisha Sakhiyeva, the library’s employee, the photo-exhibition is an annual event.

Reminding that the day was established in 1995 in the country, she noted that it is of great significance to the people of Kazakhstan and that cooperation between peoples may be the foundation for peace, accord, unity.

She also said that the day’s aim is to promote peace and unity among peoples in the country, adding that the exhibition displays colorful paintings reflecting unity and peace of all peoples in the country.