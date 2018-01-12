Almaty hosts photo exhibition on Kazakh-U.S. top-level meetings

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Archive of the President of Kazakhstan in Almaty city hosted a photo exhibition timed to the upcoming visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States and Kazakhstan's Presidency over the UN Security Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition showcases dozens of photos taken during the Head of State's official meetings with four presidents and state officials of the United States of America. The history of diplomatic relations between the two nations can be seen in official documents and photos.

Kazakhstan was the first of the newly independent states recognized by the United States as an equal partner.

Letter from US President George H. W. Bush on Kazakhstan's independence, dated December 26, 1991.



Head of Kazakhstan MFA Representation Office in Almaty Ruslan Bultrikov said that the U.S. was the first country that recognized Kazakhstan's independence and opened its Embassy in Almaty city. He added that the relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened over the years, and Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Washington will boost economic and investment cooperation.

It is worth noting that the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty city kindly provided many of the photos to the Public Archive.

While visiting the exhibition, U.S. Consul General in Almaty Mark Moody stressed that the meeting between Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump is a landmark event, yet another sign of strong relations between the countries.

Donald Trump is the fifth US president, with whom Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet as the Leader of an independent state. The President of Kazakhstan has already met with George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

The meeting between Nursultan Nazarbayev and George H. W. Bush took place in May 1992.

For the first time, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived for an official visit to the US in May 1992. During the visit and the meeting with George H. W. Bush, the sides signed the Agreement on Trade Relations, Encouragement and Reciprocal Protection of Investment, and the Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of both countries.

Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Bill Clinton in February 1994.



In February 1994, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with then newly elected President Bill Clinton in Washington, where they signed the Charter of Democratic Partnership.

Nursultan Nazarbayev's meeting with George W. Bush was held in 2006.

The two Presidents discussed a wide range of issues including promotion of democracy, war on terrorism, energy diversification, and economic cooperation.

The Kazakh President met with Barack Obama in September 2015.



In September 2015, the President of Kazakhstan met with Barack Obama. The leaders of the two countries discussed the cooperation in terms of trade, economic, investment, fuel and energy areas.









The exhibition also presents photos related to the history of Kazakhstan's membership in the United Nations since 1992.