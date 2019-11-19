Almaty hosts press screening of Kazbat military drama

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A press screening of Askar Uzabayev military drama Kazbat based on actual events was held in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

Starring Rinat Doshibekov, Dauren Sergazin, Khalyk Rakhat, Diyas Myrzakhmet and many others, the drama takes the audience back to the tragic events of 1995.

Back then, Kazakhstani soldiers became a part of the peacekeeping mission on the Tajik-Afghan border which ended badly for them. 17 soldiers were killed and 33 sustained injuries.

The film was co-produced by Ayu Cinema Film Company and Qazaqstan TV channel. The TV channel will air the drama on April 7 next year.

The drama will hit cinema theaters nationwide on November 21.