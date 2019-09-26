EN
    21:29, 26 September 2019

    Almaty hosts seminar on climate change mitigation and adaptation in Central Asia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan supports a training seminar on sustainable environmental practices in Almaty on September 26-28.

    It is organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan, and the German-Kazakh University.

    The three-day event brings together some 20 representatives of government organizations with a focus on climate change adaptation and mitigation practices and their application in Central Asia and Afghanistan, the official website of the OSCE Programme Office in Nur-Sultan reads.

    Central Asia Almaty OSCE Environment
