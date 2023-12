ALMATY. KAZINFORM –A World Ping-Pong Tournament «Golden Fall» will take place in the city of Almaty on November 2, Kazinform has learnt from Olympics.kz.

The sports event will join athletes from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Victoria Mochalkina, Abdulla Mamay, Shahzoda Akhamdaliyeva, Aida Usipbayeva, Amir Torgaibekov, Dariya Fu, Yurana Ibrayeva, Aruzhan Bekish and Aruzhan Ilyas will competed for main prizes.