    17:40, 14 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Almaty hotels, catering facilities to resume operation stepwise

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Hotels, catering facilities and religious buildings will resume operation in Almaty in a phased manner starting on May 25, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the city’s Akimat.

    Almaty catering facilities, religious worship and hotel complexes will resume operation stepwise depending on the epidemiological situation in the city.

    All facilities are required to operate in accordance with new recommendations: social distancing, strict sanitary regime at workplaces.

    According to the latest data of a special website coronavirus2020.kz, 1678 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in the city of Almaty.


    Almaty Coronavirus
