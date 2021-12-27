EN
    15:39, 27 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Almaty inaugurates Nuclear Medicine Centre

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy PM Yertaly Tughzanov visited the Almaty Nuclear Medicine Centre opened with support of the MedInvestGroup Qazaqhstan company.

    It is the country’s firth innovative medical centre to detect cancer diseases, Kazinform reports referring to the PM’s press service.

    The centre will carry out research free of charge under the statutory free medical assistance. It is equipped with the latest early cancer detection equipment. It is expected to accept up to 7,000 patients a year. It will let people in need of diagnostics and treatment drastically cut waiting period for complicated research procedures.

    MIG Qazaqstan investment company will open such centres soon in Uralsk, Shymkent, and Karaganda under the PPPs.


    Government of Kazakhstan Almaty Investment projects Healthcare
