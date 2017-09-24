EN
    18:07, 24 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Almaty Int'l Airport development plan presented to President Nazarbayev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Almaty city on Sunday, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed present state of the Almaty International Airport and its further development plan, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    During the visit, President Nazarbayev especially stressed the importance of creating comfortable conditions and offering great service to passengers as part of the overall modernization of the airport.

    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.

