Almaty International Airport suspends refueling of transit flights

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The International Airport of Almaty announced it suspends refueling transit flights due to fuel shortage, Kazinform reports.

«Due to the shortage of both domestic and imported fuel as well as the problem of its timely delivery, the International Airport of Almaty decided to suspend on-the-ground refueling of the transit flights until the situation is solved. The decision was also taken to prevent the suspension of regular passenger and commercial cargo flights,», the press service of the airport informed.