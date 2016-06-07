EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:20, 07 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty Intl Airport tightens security measures

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The International Airport of Almaty tightened security measures, Kazinform learnt from the Airport's website.

    “The first line of examination has been introduced today.  Additional examination of the all citizens entering the passenger terminal is carried out as well. Due to the enhanced security measures, the International Airport of Almaty recommends to arrive in advance,” a statement reads.

    Recall, that ‘yellow level’ of terrorist threat was declared across Kazakhstan for a period of 40 days, due to Sunday shootout in Aktobe. 

    null  

    Tags:
    Almaty Aktobe region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!