Almaty Invest-2015 forum kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 3rd Investment Forum Almaty Invest-2015 has kicked off in Almaty today. Attending the forum are businessmen, international investment experts, representatives of foreign and domestic financial institutes and many others.

Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek noted in his opening remarks the importance and effectiveness of the forum. "Volume of fixed investment in Almaty has amounted to 409 billion tenge over the past 10 months, that is 1,3% higher than last year," mayor Baibek said in his speech. Mr. Baibek also added that a council on attraction of investment and a working group on improvement of investment climate are to be set up in Almaty. Favorable investment climate in the city, in his words, is the key priority of the Almaty Development Program for 2020.