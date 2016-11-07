Almaty Invest-2016 Forum to attract 600 guests

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On December 6, 2016 the southern capital of Kazakhstan is going to host the 4th International Investment Forum - Almaty Invest 2016 - with the participation of 600 local and foreign guests.

As the local mayor’s office told Kazinform, the leaders of transnational companies will share their view on Almaty’s investment climate, their current and future projects in the city and what industries are of most interest for them.

5 thematic sessions - Tourism, PPP, Industry, Trade and Services and Food Processing - will be held during the forum.

Recall that the theme of the last year’s investment forum was “Foreign investments and terms of their attraction” which was attended by about 40 representatives of international financial organizations, Kazakhstan and foreign investors associations, governmental structures . Kazakh and foreign business-sectors.