    16:45, 27 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Almaty Invest 2017 to seek for investors for promising projects

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international investment forum Almaty Invest 2017 is set to be held on October 5, Kazinform has learnt from the Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development Department of Almaty city. 

    Organized by the Almaty city administration, the forum annually brings together some 500 high-ranking participants, including prominent politicians, global and Kazakhstani business leaders, heads of investment corporations, financial institutes and international organizations. This year guests from the CIS and the EU member states, Japan, South Korea, the People's Republic of China, Turkey, India and more countries are expected to attend.

    The Almaty Invest forum sets a priority to attract foreign investors and make presentations of successful as well as promising projects in need of investment.

    The work of the forum will be divided into 4 sections, including logistics, education, food industry and film production.

    Speaking at the event will be Gligor Tashkovich, ex-Minister for Foreign Investment of the Republic of Macedonia, Nirmal Sethia, CEO of Sethia Group India & UK and founder of Newby Teas, Michael Bona, CEO of CAMEROIL & TEC AG and founder of Selma Group, Kazakhstani investor Aidan Karibzhanov, independent economist Rakhim Oshakbayev and many others.

    For more details, please visit investinalmaty.org.

    Business, companies Almaty
