Almaty is 80% ready to host Olympic Games - Serik Sapiyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty city is 80% ready to host the Olympic Games, believes general manager of Astana Arlans presidential boxing club Serik Sapiyev.

"I believe that our southern capital city could host the Winter Olympic Games. It has everything in place - sports facilities and land to build the Olympic Village. Almaty is 80% ready to host the Olympic Games. We've demonstrated we can host global sports events," said Sapiyev reminding of the 28th World Winter Universiade that had wrapped up in the city this week.



In his words, participants of the Universiade in Almaty city had "great conditions".



As a participant of several Olympic Games, Sapiyev praised the level of conditions in the Athletes' Village at the Universiade. "As a mayor of the Athletes' Village I can guarantee that everything was perfectly organized. There were great conditions for athletes. There were no complaints, only a couple of recommendations. We are glad we've managed to host the Universiade at a high professional level," the Olympic champion said.