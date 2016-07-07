Almaty is a unique city - mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty is a unique city that doesn't strive to become the second New York City, says its akim (mayor) Bauyrzhan Baibek.

"Almaty doesn't strive to become the second New York, Copenhagen or Istanbul. It is a unique city, we have mountains within walking distance. In fact, Almaty is among five tourist destinations. But at the same time we are aware there are certain problems. We are working on them," mayor Baibek said at the 5th Innovation Forum "Almaty - the city comfortable for living and doing business on Thursday.



"Presently, we are trying to minimize bureaucratic barriers with the help of modern technologies. It is also crucial to increase the level of comfort and security in the city," he added.