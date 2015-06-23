Almaty is ready to host 2022 Winter Olympics

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty is ready to host the 2022 Winter Olympics, a senior official of the Almaty city administration declared Tuesday at the 2nd International Hotel Forum.

Ilya Urazakov, the director of the international sports projects of the Almaty city administration, said that Almaty is ready to welcome the 2022 Winter Olympics in terms of infrastructure and its geography, noting that in case its bid is approved, it will be the first time a Central Asian nation hosts such event. "The name of the host city will be revealed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 31," Mr. Urazakov added. The only thing that can put a crimp in Almaty's plans, according to Urazakov, is the lack of hotels in the city. "There are not enough hotels in the city to accommodate all athletes and guests. So, we need to construct new hotels and repair the old ones," he stressed.