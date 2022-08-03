EN
    13:26, 03 August 2022

    Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On August 1, 2022, the city of Almaty joined the International Congress and Convention Association, Kazinform reports.

    Joining the ICCA is a part of the city’s plan to boost MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism in Almaty at the international arena.

    «The accession to the association will enable us to establish new partnership relations with other ICCA members,» Yedige Margulan, Director of LLP Tourist Information Center of Almaty, says.

    MICE tourism has been a priority type of tourism in Kazakhstan in recent years. The global volume of MICE tourism is estimated at $725bln with an annual growth of 7.5%.

    The city plans to hold up to 20 world-class business events.

    Presently, ICCA unites 950 cities in 88 countries of the world. As per 2020 ICCA ranking, Kazakhstan stands 79th for MICE tourism development.


