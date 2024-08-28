Almaty logs 9 coronavirus cases in past week

302 confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded in Almaty city since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Over the past seven days, nine positive results have been recorded, more 2fold than a previous week, said deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Assel Kalykova.

An epidemiological monitoring of SARS and influenza cases according to the sanitary regulations, that also include laboratory tests for COVID-19, is ongoing. That is, the samples taken from patients with suspected SARS and influenza are also tested for COVID-19, Kalykova said.

She went on to add that there are no coronavirus vaccines in the city, noting that the health ministry is taking measures to ensure the country’s provision with QazVac vaccines.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccination in the event of a worst-case scenario.