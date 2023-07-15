Almaty Marathon: Air Astana offers special rate for athletes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana presents special conditions for sports enthusiasts for the Almaty Marathon on 1 October, 2023.

As the leading airline in Central Asia, Air Astana offers a 10 percent discount on all available international and domestic flights in Economy and Business Class for all participants of the running event. The offer is valid for flights to Almaty between 28 and 30 September, with return flights between 1 and 4 October.,Kazinform learnt from Air Astana’s press service.

More information on Air Astana's special fares are available on https://airastana.com/global/en-us/Book-manage/Book/Special-Offers/Almaty-Marathon.

The largest sporting event in Central Asia is taking place for the twelfth time with an impressive route, that leads athletes along famous sights of the metropolis in the southeast of Kazakhstan. Runners can choose between the full distance of 42 kilometers, a half marathon (21 kilometers), a ten-kilometer run or the Nordic Walking version, also with a length of ten kilometers. Alternatively, it is also possible to take part in a marathon relay, where six participants per team jointly complete the full marathon distance. In addition, the proceeds from the entry fees will go to charity, for example to support social projects in Kazakhstan, such as the creation of a sports infrastructure for children with reduced mobility.

For more information on the Almaty Marathon and to register, visitwww.almaty-marathon.kz/en.