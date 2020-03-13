08:45, 13 March 2020 | GMT +6
Almaty Marathon cancelled
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The organizers announced that The Almaty Marathon, the key race of the region, slated for April 19, was cancelled.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan imposes today, March 13, a ban on holding mass events due to the coronavirus pandemic concerns.
The runners from the countries banned to enter Kazakhstan will not have to re-pay their entry fee for the next Almaty Marathon in 2021.
Last year the marathon brought together some 17,000.