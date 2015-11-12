ALMATY.KAZINFORM Almaty administration approved a comprehensive plan on attraction of investments for encouraging private and foreign companies in the city. The implementation of the plan will enable the authorities to engage around 30 foreign investors by the end of 2016.

The plan includes 28 activities and is divided into three blocks: Creation of favorable climate for investors, Attraction of investors and Post-investment monitoring.

The first block of activities aims at identifying the investors' problems and launching an information campaign about Almaty's investment potential. The promising investors will be involved in a survey in order to reveal the problems they are facing today.

Besides, foreign mass media will publish the articles unveiling the opportunities of doing business in Almaty and the city's investment climate. Besides, business plans, technical feasibility studies and presentations of the projects will be available for public, as per Open Society principle, including the interactive map of investment opportunities. The second block includes also maintaining the investment projects at all stages of their implementation, holding a forum of venture investments etc.

The third block includes the activities on formation and updating the databank of the current investors, informing them of the amendments to the legislation, procedures and terms of investing as well as an analysis of the effectiveness of the city authorities' meetings with promising investors.

Such meetings will be a key mechanism of implementation of the Comprehensive Investment Attraction Plan of Almaty. In the past three months, the Mayor's Office of the city has had approximately 60 meeting with promising investors from Switzerland, Poland, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Romania, Lithuania etc.