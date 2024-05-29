Almaty Mayor and China Pacific Construction Group President focus on investment cooperation issues

Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev met with China Pacific Construction Group President Song Shaoting to debate prospects for investment cooperation in the sphere of transport infrastructure (BRT, LRT, Metro), constriction of water supply and water disposal facilities, etc., Kazinform News Agency reports.

The parties noted that Almaty and China established friendly and partnership relations. In 2023 the commodity turnover grew by 22% to stand at 9.4 billion US dollars against 7.7 billion US dollars recorded in 2022. Currently 1,914 companies with the participation of China’s capital work in the city of Almaty.

Following the meeting the sides expressed hope for further strengthening of bilateral ties and readiness for mutually beneficial partnership.

The China Pacific Construction Group (CPCG) is a Chinese construction company headquartered in Ürümqi, Xinjiang. It was founded in 1986. The main focus of the business activity is on the construction of infrastructure projects. These include the construction of roads, bridges, ports and industrial facilities. It has nearly 700,000 employees.