TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:09, 09 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Almaty Mayor Baibek became Honorary President of Qazaq Kuresi Federation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek was elected the Honorary President of the Qazaq Kuresi (Kazakh Wrestling) Federation, Kazinform reports.

    This information was posted by Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kazakhstan Barysy Development Fund Arman Shurayev on Facebook.

    The Qazaq Kuresi Federation has been a part of the Confederation of Combat and Strength Sports since 2015.

