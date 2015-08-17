Almaty Mayor Baibek prioritizes healthy life style and mass sports development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM First Kazakhstan competition CrossFit Bolashak Astana Games 2015 dedicated to the Day of Sport was held on the Medeu high-mountain skating rink. Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek participated in the opening ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the ALmaty Mayor's Office.

The event aimed at popularization of the modern sports, new forms of organization of youth leisure and attraction of young people to healthy life style.

The competition was held in two stages and included a set of interval trainings with the elements of weightlifting, powerlifting and gymnastics.

"I am confident that many young people will support this initiative and CrossFit will turn into a traditional event for our residents. Almaty is the sports centre of Kazakhstan with more 1,100 facilities functioning here. As our President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated, only healthy nation can be competitive, while nation's competitiveness is the main condition of Mangilik El program. That is why, development of mass sports and promotion of healthy life style is a priority objective for us", the Mayor said.

The event was organized by the Almaty administration, Bolashak Association and JSC Bank of Astana and brought together journalists, bloggers, businessmen, pop stars and sportsmen.