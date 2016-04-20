Almaty mayor Baibek thanks most active members of Nur Otan Party

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday akim (mayor) of Almaty city and chairman of the Almaty branch of the Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek handed the letters of appreciation on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the most active members of the party.

They were praised for invaluable contribution to the organization and holding of the snap parliamentary elections held on March 20.

Mayor Baibek congratulated those present and noted the importance of the elections in life of the country stressing that Kazakhstanis once again gave credence to the party.

"I would like to thank those who took active part in the election campaign 2016. Presently the party faces serious tasks. Our mission is to unite the people of Kazakhstan," he said.

37 public figures, athletes, representatives of NGOs and students were among those who received the letters of appreciation.