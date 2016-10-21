Almaty mayor buys tickets to 2017 Winter Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has bought tickets to the 2017 Winter Universiade today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Universiade's Organizing Committee.

The ticket sales for the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade officially kicked off today.



Mayor Baibek bought the tickets at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sports.



One can buy tickets to the Universiade at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sports, at the State Circus and at Meloman stores. Tickets can be purchased online at almaty2017.com, fisuticket.com and kassir.kz.



"Tickets to alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboard, freestyle, curling, short-track, hockey and other events are already on sale. One can familiarize with the program of sports events at almaty2017.com," the Organizing Committee said in a statement.



The tickets price varies from KZT 300 till 3,500. Tickets to the opening ceremony of the 2017 Winter Universiade will cost KZT 3,000-15,000.



Noteworthy to say that such events like the Winter Universiade 2017are organized under the 100 Specific Steps National Plan on implementation of Five Institutional Reforms.



The competition to be held as part of the 88th step of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan is aimed at promotion of the idea of the universal labour society. Thus, those Kazakhstani sportsmen participating in the Winter Universiade 2017 and winning at the event will contribute to the process of bringing our country to a new international level in sport.



Recall that on February 17, 2016, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting to discuss the development of the city of Almaty and preparation for hosting the 28th Winter World Universiade 2017. In his speech, the President stressed that the Universiade is an important image-building project of Kazakhstan called to benefit the country's economy. The President instructed the Government and the Universiade Organizing Committee to take all required measures to properly organize the event.