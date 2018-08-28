Almaty mayor checks Central Park reconstruction progress

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek has checked the pace of renovation works underway at the Central Park of Culture and Recreation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the furtherance of the authorities' campaign for the Almaty city reconstruction, the management company of the park is building new fountains, playgrounds, and sports grounds. In addition to public money, about KZT 1.6 billion was provided by private sources to this end.

"As of today, 182 new lighting poles have been installed in the Central Park. Works for laying cobblestones along the sidewalks and expanding garden areas are underway. The entrance arch of the park will be equipped with a contemporary illumination facility. The area of the park is now divided into several thematic zones. In the center, where the parking lot was located earlier, the workers have constructed sports grounds, a skatepark and a roller drome, a street workout area, a basketball court and a football pitch," the City Hall's press service says.

Particular attention is given to the restoration of old and the construction of new fountains. According to the Almaty City Hall, the major works will have been completed by October this year. In addition, the management company will purchase new amusement rides and modernized the existing ones.

Besides, the historic center of Almaty city is also under reconstruction.

The city's 524 streets totaling 500 km have been repaired. Nearly 1,400 of all 3,877 yards adjacent to Almaty buildings are being landscaped.

About 800 km of utilities have been built and reconstructed. In the city, almost 300 km of irrigation canal networks have also been renovated. All underground walkways of the city have been repaired.