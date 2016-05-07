Almaty mayor congratulates people on Defender of the Fatherland Day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Celebrations of the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Almaty city are underway.

Akim (mayor) of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek addressed people who gathered at the Abai Square to mark the holiday.

"Protecting the Fatherland and your people has always been considered the matter of honor and sacred duty. Thanks to President Nazarbayev's policy, Kazakhstan has an efficient army. Our Armed Forces are modernly equipped and constantly partake in various drills. Nowadays the Kazakh Army protects peace of the citizens and national borders. We live in peace and accord with our neighbors. Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has achieved tremendous success," mayor Baibek said.

In conclusion, he extended congratulations to all Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the holiday.