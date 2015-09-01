EN
    11:58, 01 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Almaty Mayor congratulates school students and their parents on Knowledge Day

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has congratulated school students and their parents on the Day of Knowledge today while participating in a celebratory event "First Bell" at Mukagali Makatayev High School No 140. "You are the bright future of our country. I congratulate all of you on this holiday," he said addressing attendees.

    This year the municipal authorities allocated 54 bln 5 mln tenge for the city's education sector. Local schools are expected to accept about 27,000 first-graders. In whole, 202 government-financed schools, 42 private secondary education facilities and two Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools are functioning in Almaty to date. All first-graders of Almaty city were presented today the book "Kazakhstan-My Motherland" on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

