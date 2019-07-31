Almaty Mayor discusses boosting trade and economic coop with S Korean and Russian consuls general

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with consuls general of the Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation in Kazakhstan – Kim Hung Soo and Yevgeny Bobrov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting with Kim Hung Soo, the sides discussed the state and opportunities of development of trade and economic relations and strengthening of the cultural and humanitarian ties.

South Korea stands among 12 largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of South Korean investments in Kazakhstan economy exceeded $4.5bn in 10 years (2008-2017).

320 Kazakh-Korean joint enterprises are operating today in Almaty in the field of trade, medicine, construction and telecommunications.

«Being a financial and economic center of the country, Almaty is more attractive in terms of investment. More than 185,000 small and medium enterprises, an industrial zone and SEZ Park of Innovative Technologies are operating in Almaty. We offer a number of preferences and benefits for investment projects,» Bakytzhan Sagintayev said and added that construction of Hyundai Plant was launched in Almaty in April 2019.

According to him, South Korean companies SK Group and Korea Expressway Corporation are involved in construction of the Big Almaty Ring Motorway which will let link the city to the Western Europe-Western China system. Besides, Hyundai Rotem and Almaty Metro entered into a deal on supply of electrically propelled vehicles.

The Mayor of the city also spoke on cooperation in healthcare and cultural-humanitarian sectors.

At the meeting with Russian Consul General Yevgeny Bobrov, Bakytzhan Sagintayev spoke of priority areas of development of the city in accordance with the tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides discussed the prospects of development of economic cooperation. 2,679 joint companies are working in Almaty to date in the sphere of trade, finance, medicine, industry. Commodity turnover between Almaty and Russia in 2018 increased by 6.8%.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed the Russian side of the measures on providing favorable climate for business and elimination of administrative barriers.

«Almaty is keen on closer cooperation with Russian business and is ready to discuss mutually beneficial projects,» he said.

The sides pointed out high level of cultural and humanitarian interaction. In early October 2019, Almaty will host the Days of Moscow and a humanitarian-business mission of Saint Petersburg on November 4-6.

«I am sure that these events will enable us to boost the development of inter-regional cooperation. We are ready to offer all-round support in their organization,» said the Mayor.