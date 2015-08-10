Almaty Mayor gave instructions to activate work in many spheres

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In order to fulfill the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan at the sitting on August 9, 2015, Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek gave instructions to activate work in a variety of spheres.

As the press service of the Almaty Mayor informs, B. Baibek instructed to activate work on attraction of investments and establishment of new enterprises, take measures on increasing the state support in the sphere of small and medium-sized business, speed up the preparation for the Universiade and take measures on improvement of the transport infrastructure.

Besides, he drew attention to the necessity of intensification of the work on combatting crime in the city with the consideration of future development of tourism.

"The Mayor also instructed to consider the issue of making some streets of the city paid and the issue of taking measures on ensuring good execution of the budget funds, etc.," the statement reads.