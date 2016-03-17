Almaty mayor inspected facilities of transport infrastructure of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek inspected the facilities of the transport infrastructure of Almaty, the press service of the mayor of the city informs.

B. Baibek began with "Sairan" international bus station. He noted that it was necessary to work on improvement of the quality of the rendered services and increase the facilities security within the execution of the orders given by the Head of State.

"The Almaty administration pays great attention to the "gates" of Almaty; its airport, railway stations and bus stations on the threshold of the Winter Universiade-2017. Security, service and comfort within the facilities must be ensured," the statement reads.

Visiting the international airport of Almaty and the railway station "Almaty-1" located in Turksib district of the city B. Baibek stressed that all the necessary conditions for improving living conditions in the district were being created there.