Almaty mayor meets with UNICEF representative

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty City Mayor Bauyrzhan Baybek has promised to ensure comprehensive support for the organization's initiatives during a meeting with Yuri Oksamitniy, the UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting, they discussed the issues on protecting children against abuse, supporting children with disabilities and strengthening mental health of adolescents.

"It is important to work not only at the level of Government and formation of laws, but also directly with the regions. Each city can directly solve certain matters on the ground. I am very impressed by the targets of the Almaty 2020 Development Program. It is a specific document that closely echoes our aims, such as reducing infant and maternal mortality, for instance," said Yuri Oksamitniy.

The mayor of Kazakhstan's largest metropolis expressed his readiness to provide comprehensive support to the UNICEF initiatives. He noted that the city attaches great importance to the issues of education, early childhood development, social protection and the integration of adolescents.

Recall, this year has been declared as the Year of Youth in Almaty. Moreover, the authorities have adopted a special Roadmap containing 5 key areas: high-quality education, employment, cultural entertainment and healthy lifestyle, housing and support for young families, and the city of active youth.

In addition, the work to reduce the number of organizations for orphans by placing them in families is underway in Almaty. Compared to the last year, the number of children in 3 such organizations has decreased from 286 to 242.

The pre-school institutions construction goes on. It is also ensured by public-private partnership.