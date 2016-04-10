EN
    11:20, 10 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Almaty mayor, Miss Kazakhstan-2014 partake in bicycle race (PHOTO)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Almaty has held the opening of bicycle race season.

    The first in this year bicycle race is dedicated to 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and 1000th anniversary of Almaty city. The event has kicked off today at 08.30 am. The length of the distance was 9 kilometers.

    The bicycle race was attended by over 3000 people including Mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek, "Miss Kazakhstan-2014" Regina Vandysheva, staff of the city's administration office as well as eminent sportsmen and deputies.

