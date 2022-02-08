Almaty Mayor outlines key tasks for further development of city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev outlined out the key tasks for restoration and further development of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

«It is expected to provide further sustainable development of the city of Almaty, raise living standards and household income in 2022. Sphere of service and trade accounts for over 80% in the structure of the city economy. Besides, small and medium business is the main source of new jobs and raising people’s income. 6 out of 10 locals are engaged in this sector. Notably, funding of the Almaty Business 2025 regional program will grow from current KZT 12 bln to KZT 20 bln,» Dossayev said.

He said no less than 50,000 new workplaces will be created in the city. Besides, a package of measures will be adopted to stabilize food prices. Over KZT 11 bln will be allocated from the local budget to achieve these goals.

The Mayor noted that 147,200 km of power lines will be reconstructed this year, 2 transforming substations will be built to provide 400,000 people of the city with power.