EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:39, 22 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Almaty mayor praises city’s socioeconomic development

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev summed up results of the city’s socioeconomic development over the past five months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing a press conference at the Central Communications Service, mayor Dossayev praised high economic growth rates of the city in the past five months.

    «Short-term economic indicator and business index have accelerated up to 122.2% and 58.7%, respectively,» Yerbolat Dossayev stressed.

    Trade, processing industry, transport and warehousing, according to Dossayev, have become the drivers of Almaty’s economy.

    The city has attracted a total of 484 billion tenge of investment in the fixed capital. Private investments have seen a 2.7%-increase.

    The mayor also commended ‘stable’ situation in the labor market which has seen creation of over 29,000 new jobs, of which 60% are permanent ones.


    Tags:
    Economy Almaty
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!