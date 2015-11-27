Almaty Mayor received Belgian delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek received yesterday a delegation of Belgian businessmen headed by Ambassador of this country to Kazakhstan Michel Peetermans.

As the press service of the municipal akimat informs, the purpose of the Belgian delegation’s visit was to strengthen and boost cooperation in a wide range of issues, in particular, in implementation of street lighting projects, improvement of the city’s environmental situation etc.

“The potential of the bilateral cooperation might be used more efficiently,” the Mayor of Almaty noted during the meeting. For instance, there are seven joint and 15 Belgian enterprises in Almaty to date. In this regard, B. Baibek emphasized that Almaty provides all necessary conditions and opportunities for investing in mutually beneficial projects. “Moreover, attraction of foreign investment has been a core point of the 2020 Almaty Development Program,” he stressed.

“The Parliament has already adopted 80 laws under the Presidential Five Institutional Reforms. Beginning from January 1 we will enter a brand new legal field which will create great opportunities for the development of business and public-private partnership. We are simplifying as many procedures as possible to let business work as per “one-window principle. Attraction of European investment is an absolute priority for us,” said the Mayor.

Upon completion of the meeting, the members of the delegation thanked Almaty Mayor for the reception and discussed other issues of further interaction and expansion of partnership.