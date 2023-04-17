Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Mayor of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Yerbolat Dossayev reported to the President on the results of the city’s socio-economic development in Q1 2023. The short-term economic indicator accelerated to 23.9% in the reporting period due to increased business activity.

The President was informed about the measures of further diversification of economy. 3,000 small and medium businesses will receive up to 43 billion tenge of state support. Four billion tenge were additionally allocated for financing factoring deals. Five small industrial parks were opened to ensure the growth of processing industry.

The Head of State was informed about formation of the transport cluster of Almaty. The project is implemented under the 2025 Almaty city development programme and 2030 Short-Term Prospects. This year, special attention will be given to the fulfillment of the President’s instructions on ‘greening’ the public transport. More than 66 billion tenge will be spent on the purchase of 600 new gas powered buses and 100 trolleybuses. Private carriers will also buy new 650 buses and 31 electric buses.

The President was also informed about the plans on improvement of the quality of modernization of road infrastructure.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to Yerbolat Dossayev on attraction of investments and ensuring prices stability for socially vital foodstuffs.