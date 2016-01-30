Almaty Mayor’s Office, G-Global International Secretariat signed memo of coop

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty Mayor's Office has signed a memorandum of cooperation with G Global International Secretariat.

The document determines three main areas of cooperation: Winter Universiade 2017, participation in Almaty Invest 2016 Investment Forum and Innovative Forum on Green Economy Development.

“The memorandum will enable the Akimat to raise Almaty’s identification index, to improve the city’s business climate and to attract investments,” a press release of the Mayor’s Office reads.

G-Global is the discussion platform established on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Its goal is to discuss the global problems and search for mechanisms of their settlement. G-Global holds the Astana Economic Forum, implements Global Ecological Development Strategy, Green Bridge Partnership Program as well as participates in organization of EXPO-2017.