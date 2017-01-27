Almaty mayor shares meal with sportsmen at Athletes' Village

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek has paid a visit to the Athletes' Village where he surveyed the conditions of stay offered to participants of the 28th Winter Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to mayor of the Athletes' Village Serik Sapiyev, over two thousand athletes will live in the village during the Universiade. "So far there have been no complaints," he said.



"The Universiade 2017 souvenirs are sold like hotcakes. Athletes can often be seen at the gym and at the recreational center," head of the Sports Facilities Office Sergey Apenko told mayor Baibek.



During the visit, Bauyrzhan Baibek also shared a meal with the athletes of the Kazakh national team at the Athletes' Village canteen.



It should be noted that after the Universiade the Athletes' Village will room the Olympic training center of Almaty city, a student dormitory, the Public Service Center of Alatau district that can serve up to 1,500 people per day, an outpatient clinic, a Kazpochta office, a bank and a number of supermarkets.



The 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city will take place from January 29 till February 8.