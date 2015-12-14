Almaty Mayor tours new facility built within Industrialization Map

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - December 12 Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek visited a new facility of LLP "AGS construction industry" for the production of polyethylene pipe housing.

The facility is located in Zhetysu district of Almaty. The object's commissioning is timed to the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The production capacity of the plant is planned to be 2.5 thousand tons of goods per year. This volume will be enough for the reconstruction works of the existing heating mains, the press service of the city administration office informed. Today LLP "AGS construction industry" produces PVC profiles, furniture, wooden and metal doors, windows and various metal products. In addition, the products are used for the construction of social housing under Nurly Zhol program in Almaty, Astana, Taldykorgan, Atyrau, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Kyzylorda.

Workshop for production of polyethylene pipe housing is the fourth project implemented within the Industrialization Map of Almaty in 2015-2019. In total within the map there will be carried out 43 projects worth 100.5 billion tenge. It is worth noting that the projects will create 6,364 permanent jobs. Thus, during the second half of 2015 in the framework of the regional Industrialization Map there have been implementation projects of LLP "DUAL-SP", LLP "HyundaiTransAuto" and LLP "Urker ASH." The total cost of the four projects is amounted to 4.2 billion tenge. Moreover, the new facilities have employed 208 people.