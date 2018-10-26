Almaty Mayor, U.S. Consul General met

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mayor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek met with the U.S. Consul General to Kazakhstan Eric Meyer. The sides discussed a wide range of issues including trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, Kazinform reports.

According to the Consul, Almaty is one of the leading areas of bilateral cooperation. The city is a business, cultural and scientific-educational centre, he said.



During the meeting Eric Meyer said that Almaty is the only city in the Central Asian region where the U.S. Consulate and Representative Office of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce were opened. He also addded that he had visited the city in 2004 and in 2008 and he is happy to work there now.



There are 168 Kazakh-American joint companies in Almaty working in telecommunications, finance and trade sectors. Commodity turnover between Almaty and the U.S. in 2018 exceeded $400 million.